Paul Vegas
Man City boss Guardiola happy with passionate McAtee celebration
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he's happy seeing the players passionately celebrate their goals.

James McAtee was signaled out after his celebration for a goal, which was disallowed, scored by Erling Haaland in the midweek win against Tottenham.

“I like with McAtee the way he celebrated the goal that was disallowed,” Guardiola said. “I like to see (this from) these players.

“The game against Orient with Kevin (De Bruyne) that John Stones celebrate. He’s played in World Cups, won European Cups, won everything, the way he celebrated, I like that.

“When I see this kind of reaction, I see something inside that says you like to play football in this club.

“When you accept it and it doesn’t matter if you win or lose, that’s not a good sign.

“That’s why Macca I like it when I saw it. He came from the bench for 10-15 minutes suffering to win against Spurs and when we scored before it was disallowed and we celebrate, I like it.”

