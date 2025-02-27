Echeverri reveals conversation with Aguero that helped convince him to join Man City

Manchester City midfielder Claudio Echeverri said he spoke with former striker Sergio Aguero before signing for the club in the summer.

City signed Echeverri for £12.5M from River Plate in January 2024 on a four-and-a-half-year deal, but decided to loan him back to the Argentine club to continue his development and allow him the regular game time that he needs to grow into a player worthy of being in the City side.

Advertisement Advertisement

The youngster has now joined the Premier League champions' squad this February, more than a year after signing on the dotted line and revealed a conversation with compatriot Aguero that helped push him towards the side and away from other interested clubs.

"I've spoken to (Sergio) Aguero, I knew about it (the relationship between Argentina and Manchester City). Aguero, in particular, stands out," Echeverri said.

"He's a legend here at Manchester City because of everything he achieved and the incredible player he was.

"Football has been my life, and my dream was to play for one of the best teams in Europe. Today I am closer to that dream," Echeverri added.

"Manchester City are one of the best teams in the world. Not only do they win trophies, they play the game so beautifully. They are an example to everyone – they show people how to play football the best way.

"My family and I are so proud to be here. My focus now is on working as hard as I can in training to show the manager and his staff I am good enough to be part of this team."

The 19-year-old has received plenty of plaudits from a number of key figures, with Manchester City sporting director Txiki Begiristain calling him "one of the finest talents to emerge from South America." Manager Pep Guardiola may give him a chance in the first team in the near future as he develops with other young talent such as Oscar Bobb and James McAtee.