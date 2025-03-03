Man City boss Guardiola: Free weeks quite new for us

Tribal Football
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hopes to take advantage of their Champions League elimination.

It means less midweek games for the remainder of the season for the Premier League champions.

“It’s quite new for us,” said Guardiola.

“In eight or nine years it never happened. That means we are not doing well.

“We are going to take time off to refresh. It’s about quality not quantity. We are going to do training (for a) really important game against Forest.

“We will refresh things and practice things. Lift the rhythm. Normally when you play every three days you cannot do that.”

