Man City boss Guardiola: Exciting to see Rodri back on training pitch

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits he's excited to see Rodri back on the training pitch.

Having recovered from ACL surgery in August, Rodri returned to training last week.

Advertisement Advertisement

“The fans must know that they are not the only ones excited,” said Guardiola.

“(Rodri’s) been out five or six months after the international break, but one step at a time. We don’t have to make stupid decisions.

“It’s good, but he’s not so close to coming back. He’s touching the ball and back in the locker room.

“He feels more confident and happier. I could not expect before that before the end of the season in the Premier League and maybe he is going to help us.”

Asked if Rodri could play in the FA Cup final if City reach Wembley, Guardiola replied: “(We are in the) quarterfinals, so we will see.

“We have to deserve to be in the final.”