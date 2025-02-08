Man City boss Guardiola: FA charges verdict due in one month

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola expects to learn the result of their FA charges in weeks.

Speaking ahead of their FA Cup fourth round tie with Leyton Orient, Guardiola commented on the imminent ruling involving 115 FA charges.

"In one month, I think there will be a verdict and a sentence," he said. "After that, we will see my opinion of what happened so far."

On City's major January market spending spree, Guardiola also stated: "My words will not convince people.

"I know with this club it is always 'just about the money'.

"But in the past five years, we are the last among the top six for net spend. Even after what we have spent in this transfer window, we are away from Chelsea, (Manchester) United, Arsenal, Tottenham. Even from Liverpool. The only reason why is we sell a lot in the last seasons."