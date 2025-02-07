Man City add Khusanov, Marmoush and Nico to Champions League squad

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Man City add Khusanov, Marmoush and Nico to Champions League squadAction Plus
Manchester City have added January signings Abdukodir Khusanov, Omar Marmoush, and Nico to their Champions League squad ahead of the knockout phase.  

The deadline for updated List A squads passed on Thursday, allowing clubs to register up to three new eligible players.  

The trio will be available for City’s play-off matches against Real Madrid, with the first leg at the Etihad Stadium on February 11 and the return leg in Madrid on February 19.

City’s full List A squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers - Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno, Scott Carson

Defenders - Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Abdukodir Khusanov, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders - Nico, Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo, Rodri, Mateo Kovacic, Matheus Nunes, James McAtee,  Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku, Savinho

Forwards - Erling Haaland, Omar Marmoush

