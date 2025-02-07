Forest's deadline move for Aberdeen defender Carrol fell through at the last minute

Nottingham Forest’s deadline day move for teenage defender Lewis Carrol from Aberdeen reportedly fell through at the last minute.

The highly-rated 16-year-old, previously linked with Arsenal and Chelsea, had traveled to Nottingham with plans to join the club’s youth setup.

Advertisement Advertisement

A deal in principle was agreed, involving a six-figure fee and substantial add-ons.

However, the transfer collapsed due to administrative issues, as Forest failed to secure the necessary FIFA clearance, per Press and Journal.

Carrol remains with Aberdeen, with reports comparing his style to Manchester City’s John Stones.

While Forest’s winter window was relatively quiet, they secured young defender Tyler Bindon.

He was then immediately loaned back to Reading for the rest of the season