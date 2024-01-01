Man City boss Guardiola: Ederson and Ortega are staying!

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has declared Ederson and Stefan Ortega are staying this season.

Guardiola is yet to name his goalkeeper for today's Community Shield against Manchester United.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said: “It’s a huge relief that Eddie (Ederson) and Stefan (Ortega Moreno) stay.

“You can’t understand this unbelievable process we’ve lived these many, many years without Ederson, it’s impossible.

“His charisma, his consistency and to replace the keeper always is tricky with the way we play and many things.

“So, I’m really pleased he’s staying and, of course Stefan. congratulations he deserves the contract, not for the save against Spurs but for the two years, how good he’s been in the cup competitions.

“Now they play for one position… both of them are going to play a lot of minutes.”