Ederson envy leading to Man City sale

Manchester City shot stopper Ederson is unhappy about the praise given to a teammate last season.

The Brazilian is being linked with a mega money move away from the club to Saudi Arabia.

The veteran, who has been at City since 2017, was said to be unhappy with the supporters.

Ederson was affected by the praise his teammate Stefan Ortega received for a crucial save in a Premier League win over Tottenham, which helped them with the title.

The Athletic adds that Ederson was even ready to sign a new contract at one point.

But now he appears likely to leave the club this summer or in a year's time, when his deal expires.