Man City goalkeeper admits he thought about leaving this summer

Manchester City backup goalkeeper Stefan Ortega admits that leaving was on his mind this summer.

The Citizens are facing some uncertainty in goal, as no.1 Ederson wants to leave for Saudi Arabia.

However, he is still at the club and is in manager Pep Guardiola’s plans, which leaves Ortega on the bench for the moment.

"Of course it's nice when important people speak nice about you," he told Manchester Evening News.

"Personally I just try to be the number one. That's it, no more than that.

"The situation right now is the same as the season before. I try to catch Eddy, but support him as well and everyone in the team. Obviously everyone wants to play and go higher and higher.

“This is what I try to do every day. At the end it's always the decision of the manager. I just try to improve and bring him to a difficult situation."