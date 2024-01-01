Man City boss Guardiola discusses Alvarez, De Bruyne futures

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided an update about the future of two key players.

Guardiola was asked whether Kevin De Bruyne and Julian Alvarez's futures were up in the air.

While he was not committal on whether either would stay in the long-term, he stated they had received no offers for the players as yet.

Guardiola said of the Belgian De Bruyne: “The club informed me that they didn’t have an offer. I don’t know what will happen but I want him to stay.

“He was here before I arrived. He is the eldest (longest serving) player here.

“It happened with David for example and other players, he has the credit to decide his future himself.

“What he has done for us is massive so he can decide. The information I have now is he will stay.”

“I don’t think about replacing. I knew he said he will think about it,” Pep added on Alvarez.

“Once he has finished thinking, his agent will call Txiki (Begiristain) and we will see what happens.

“I know he wants to play in important moments, but the other players too.

“We have 18 or 19 players who want to play in the important games.

“I read he has to think about it, so okay think about it and after that he will inform us what he wants to do.”