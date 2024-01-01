Tribal Football
Man City ace De Bruyne rejects 1.2 MILLION-A-WEEK proposal
Kevin de Bruyne has decided to reject a bank-busting offer from Saudi Arabia to stay with Manchester City.

The Belgium attacker has received a contract proposal from Al-Ittihad worth €1.2m-A-WEEK.

However, the Mirror says De Bruyne has turned down the offer to stick with City.

City boss Pep Guardiola said:  "Kevin won't leave and if someone wants to leave, we'll talk about it and, naturally, until the last day of the transfer market we will have chances.

"I don't rule out the arrival of new players, but I think that 85, 90 or 95% of the time we will have the same team next year too." 

