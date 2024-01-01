Tribal Football
Atletico Madrid encouraged as Alvarez again casts doubt on Man City future
Julian Alvarez has again cast doubt on his future at Manchester City.

The Argentina striker is a target for Atletico Madrid this summer.

He said from Paris, "Last season I was one of the players with the most minutes on the team in the Premier League. But it is true that, in some important games, when you have to be out, you don't like it,."

Asked about a definitive decision, he added: "I will have time to see my decision. I did not stop to think coldly.

"When the Olympic Games are over, I will start thinking calmly about what I want for myself."

