Man City boss Guardiola delighted with Grealish preseason form

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is delighted with the preseason form of Jack Grealish.

The midfielder is set to feature today against Manchester United in the Community Shield.

"What I’ve seen so far here, one week in the pre-season on tour, I loved it,” said Guardiola.

“I don’t care how he performs, it’s every session his commitment and his trying, against Barcelona he made five or six shots, he was aggressive with the ball, that’s all, after that his quality will do the rest.

“I know he’ll be a father soon and we’re so happy for that. All I ask of the players is that - you like to play football, yes, so play.

“Hopefully he can sustain it until the end of the season and like the rest compete with everyone for one place in the starting XI, that depends on him.

“What I see in behaviours, in training and how you’re performing, as well as you do the more chance you have.”