Guardiola happy with Grealish in Man City's draw with Barcelona

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was pleased with Jack Grealish's performance in today's 2-2 draw with Barcelona in Orlando.

Grealish struck on the hour mark ahead of City eventually losing a penalty shootout in the preseason friendly.

“He was aggressive,” Guardiola said.

“I know in controlling the ball he is good, but  he made four or five shots. 

“This is what it is - he has to prove himself, but I am really pleased with the game he played.”

On City's overall performance, Guardiola continued: “Every game we are getting better - our condition is getting better.

“Rico (Lewis), again, thank you so much, Oscar (Bobb), Nico (O’Reilly)... all. 

“Kalvin (Phillips) made an excellent performance today. 

“Josko (Gvardiol) the first minutes, Kova (Mateo Kovacic) the first minutes, so yeah that’s really good.”

