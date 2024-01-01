Man City boss Guardiola delighted with Grealish attitude

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has praised Jack Grealish’s approach this summer.

The winger did not have the best end to last season, missing out on Euro 2024.

The 28-year-old was not picked for the tournament by England, despite being a virtual ever present during qualifying.

“Any complaints no - completely the opposite. The body language and his behavior is the opposite, it’s the Jack we knew,” the City boss told club media.

“In the right moment he will be back at his best because we need him.

“(Missing out on the England squad) was not something we needed to talk about.

“Hopefully it can be the spark to move forward - sometimes you need something to ignite yourself and be even better.”