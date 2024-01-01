Grealish happy with goalscoring Man City performance in Barcelona draw

Manchester City attacker Jack Grealish was happy with his performance in today's 2-2 draw with Barcelona in Orlando.

Grealish wore the captain's armband and scored on the hour mark ahead of City losing the penalty shootout in their latest preseason friendly.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I’m happy with the way I played,” the England international said.

“I said in the press conference the other day that I want to come here and show that I’m back fit and back playing with the confidence I know I can have.

“Hopefully we can have more performances like that.

“Obviously I want to score more goals, get more assists and help the team like anyone does.

“I’ll take on what the manager says and hopefully moving forward I can do that.”