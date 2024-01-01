Bobb inspired by Man City teammates Foden, Grealish and Silva ahead of new season

Oscar Bobb says he has been inspired by his senior teammates and they have played an important role in his own development.

The Norwegian youngster has been a breakout star under manager Pep Guardiola and went on to make 26 first team appearances and grab his first goals for the Club across the 2023/24 season.

Bobb is just 21 and is inspired by his senior role models at the club during this summer’s USA Tour in which the club faces Celtic at the Kenan Memorial Stadium.

“What I look at is the players in my position.”

“Bernardo, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish maybe - they are consistent every training session and every game.”

“I know I can work a lot and get better at that.

“It’s about constantly raising my level and being consistent.”

City have signed another exciting young attacker in the form of Brazil international Savinho, who joined the Club from Troyes last week and could rival Bobb in his position.

However, Bobb is excited by the signing and is not worried about his role at the club.

“He had a great season at Girona. I remember a year and a half ago he was doing rehab at City; I spoke to him then and then he went to Girona and was flying from the start.

“I have seen him; he can go past players and I think he’s a great addition.”