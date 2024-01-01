Man City attacker Grealish confident of Guardiola support

Manchester City ace Jack Grealish admits he is indebted to his manager.

The winger spoke about the advice he's received from Pep Guardiola over his three years at the club so far.

Grealish had a tough last season, missing out on a Euro 2024 spot with England.

On his form going into preseason and discussing Guardiola’s impact, he said: “Yes, I always speak to him (Guardiola). I won’t go into too much detail about what we speak about because that’s between me and him.

“He’s been so good for me in the three years I’ve been here - there’s not too many people better to take advice from.

“Pep is a master in this game. His advice is something I always listen to.

“I am not stupid, I know what it takes to bounce back this season.

“I also know how good a player I am and I want to regain fitness and my form.”