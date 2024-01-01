Tribal Football
Most Read
Trossard grateful to Mudryk for landing Arsenal move
PSG offer Man Utd three players for Sancho exchange
Enzo: Will I now leave Chelsea...?
Yoro, De Ligt & an angry Florentino: Why Man Utd need to pay (quickly) that premium

Man City attacker Grealish confident of Guardiola support

Man City attacker Grealish confident of Guardiola support
Man City attacker Grealish confident of Guardiola support
Man City attacker Grealish confident of Guardiola supportAction Plus
Manchester City ace Jack Grealish admits he is indebted to his manager.

The winger spoke about the advice he's received from Pep Guardiola over his three years at the club so far.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Grealish had a tough last season, missing out on a Euro 2024 spot with England.

On his form going into preseason and discussing Guardiola’s impact, he said: “Yes, I always speak to him (Guardiola). I won’t go into too much detail about what we speak about because that’s between me and him.

“He’s been so good for me in the three years I’ve been here - there’s not too many people better to take advice from.

“Pep is a master in this game. His advice is something I always listen to.

“I am not stupid, I know what it takes to bounce back this season.

“I also know how good a player I am and I want to regain fitness and my form.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueGuardiola PepGrealish JackManchester City
Related Articles
Guardiola invites new contract offer from Man City - but with qualifier
Man City boss Guardiola hints being ready for new contract talks
Guardiola praises Bobb after standout performance against Celtic