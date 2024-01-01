Tribal Football
Phillips joins Grealish in hitting Man City preseason training early
Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips plans an early return to pre-season training.

The Englishman is hoping to resurrect his career after a very tough 24 months.

Phillips, a former Leeds United star, has barely played first team football since joining City.

A loan spell at West Ham United during the second half of last season was an unmitigated disaster.

Phillips will likely be joined by another England outcast in training early for pre-season: Jack Grealish.

The winger did not make England’s Euro 2024 squad after a poor run of form at the back end of the club season.

