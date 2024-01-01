Man City boss Guardiola: All Prem rivals want us punished

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola agrees with LaLiga president Javier Tebas over their Financial Fair Play charges.

Tebas has stated that many clubs want to see City punished as their hearing gets underway next week.

"I have spoken with many Premier League clubs and most of them understand that City should be sanctioned," he stated.

Responding to these comments on Friday, Guardiola said: "For the first time I agree with Tebas.

"All the Premier League teams want us to be sanctioned, that is for sure. But that's why I say to Mr Tebas and the Premier League teams, wait for the independent panel.

"Justice is there in a modern democracy. It's not more complicated than that.

"I don't know if he is a lawyer or the rest of the Premier League teams are lawyers, so I ask for that. It happened with Uefa.

"We believe we have not done anything wrong.”