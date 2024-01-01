Boban: Inter Milan can threaten Real Madrid, Man City in Champions League

UEFA chief Zvonimir Boban says Inter Milan are capable of giving the Champions League a shake this season.
AC Milan legend Boban was asked for his favourites for this term's competition.
Boban told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “The usual two, Real Madrid and Manchester City.
He added: “If anyone knows how to manage stars well, it’s Carlo Ancelotti.
“To build a team, Pep (Guardiola) is unique, to manage and not complicate things, Carlo is better.”
He added, “Inter have shown they can compete with anyone, I don’t see the others at this level.”