Manchester City defender Nathan Ake could be out for over a month due to injury.

The Netherlands star had to come off during his team’s UEFA Nations League game against Germany.

He appeared to be in a lot of pain and his condition has been confirmed by City boss Pep Guardiola.

The Spaniard told reporters: "He's injured. I think it will be until the next international break.

"We are unlucky with Nathan and the national team. Every time he goes there he comes back injured."

"The season starts this weekend. Before was pre-season, one game a week and we had time to train and remember things," he added. 

"Now the recovery is right now. We will see how we behave, how the players recover."

