Ipswich midfielder Cajuste: Man City showed immense quality

Napoli loanee Jens Cajuste accepted his Ipswich Town team has to do much better in the Premier League.

The on loan star was the one who fronted to reporters after they were beaten 6-0 by Manchester City.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Tractor Boys were unable to give their home fans anything to cheer about in the contest.

“It's one of those nights that just got away from us, and we didn't have an answer for it,” said Napoli loanee Cajuste.

“I don't know,” he added.

“I think, of course, City have immense quality, great players, and once they get that first goal it just slipped away from us.

“They showed why they're the previous champions. It's hard, but you concede the one, and one becomes two.

“I think we have to manage it better, to not let it get to the point where it's 5-0 or 6-0. I think we have to manage that better. We have some work to do.”