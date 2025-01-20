Tribal Football
Most Read
Kelleher prepares to leave Liverpool
Frank accepts Mbeumo future now beyond Brentford
Borussia Dortmund make offer to Man Utd outcast Rashford
Rashford, Dwaine & Man Utd: How the No10's escape route has just dropped in his lap

Ipswich midfielder Cajuste: Man City showed immense quality

Ansser Sadiq
Ipswich midfielder Cajuste: Man City showed immense quality
Ipswich midfielder Cajuste: Man City showed immense qualityAction Plus
Napoli loanee Jens Cajuste accepted his Ipswich Town team has to do much better in the Premier League.

The on loan star was the one who fronted to reporters after they were beaten 6-0 by Manchester City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tractor Boys were unable to give their home fans anything to cheer about in the contest.

“It's one of those nights that just got away from us, and we didn't have an answer for it,” said Napoli loanee Cajuste.

“I don't know,” he added. 

“I think, of course, City have immense quality, great players, and once they get that first goal it just slipped away from us. 

“They showed why they're the previous champions.  It's hard, but you concede the one, and one becomes two.

“I think we have to manage it better, to not let it get to the point where it's 5-0 or 6-0. I think we have to manage that better. We have some work to do.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueCajuste JensIpswichManchester City
Related Articles
Foden "really delighted" after double in Man City win
Guardiola hoping Ipswich thumping revives Man City season
Ipswich boss McKenna: Man City thrashing was painful