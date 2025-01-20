Man City boss Guardiola counting on Ipswich thumping to spark season

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester City supremo Pep Guardiola has called on his players to take heart from their 6-0 win over Ipswich Town.

The Premier League champions were at their relentless best at the weekend.

They thrashed the newly promoted Ipswich 6-0 at Portman Road, handing a hiding to Kieran McKenna’s team.

“After four or five nil I had my eye on Paris,” Guardiola stated.

“We have to travel a long way. I want to say thank you so much to our fans.

“Again away, it’s not easy to come here, it’s a long trip and I’m really pleased to perform in that way for them.

“They can go back and have some beer on the train and enjoy our moments together. Thank you so much.

“Whenever we go on these long trips they join us. We will be back late and prepare for a final.

“We have two finals, winning two we qualify, winning one there’s a big possibility. We have to get the points because we created problems ourselves especially with Feyenoord.

“Even the game we lost in Lisbon. But in that moment we had a lot of problems. We could not compete the way we want for many reasons. Hopefully we can continue in Paris for the next game.”

