Man City whiz Foden: Kovacic, Gundogan key for win at Ipswich

Manchester City star Phil Foden has hailed their six-goal display at Ipswich Town.

The Citizens were 6-0 winners over the Tractor Boys in the Premier League away from home.

Foden made it six goals from six league games in the contest, while Erling Haaland also grabbed a brace.

“I thought it was our best this season in terms of all round play,” Foden declared.

“Keeping possession at important times. We defended well as well. It’s one of our best performances this year.

“We’re just building momentum and keeping players fit is important. We had a lot of injuries. I put it down to that really.

“People are in better shape. The team is bonding better on the pitch and we saw that today. When we score we’re not rushing it and going for the next goal, we’re keeping possession.

“The build up play was good today. Gundogan and Kovacic were important, how they broke the press and kept the ball well. It was a good game.

“You never know what can happen. The aim is to stay in the top four and reach the top four at the moment. That’s the aim for now.”