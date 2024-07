Al Nassr table Man City keeper Ederson stunning contract offer

Al Nassr are offering Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson a massive £600,000-a-WEEK to move to Saudi Arabia.

ESPN says Al Nassr have offered Ederson a triple-your-money deal to the Brazil international.

Ederson is now considering the offer - and hasn't ruled anything out.

For their part, City will not block the keeper from leaving should he choose to make the move to Saudi.

City, however, will seek £30-35m from Al Nassr to sell.