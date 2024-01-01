Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Man City keeper Ederson AGREES Al Nassr contract

Man City keeper Ederson AGREES Al Nassr contract
Man City keeper Ederson AGREES Al Nassr contract
Man City keeper Ederson AGREES Al Nassr contractAction Plus
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is edging closer to a move to Al Nassr.

Tribalfootball.com's transfer expert Rudy Galetti is reporting Ederson has agreed personal terms with the Saudi Pro League club.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Al Nassr and City now must find an agreement over a fee for the Brazil international.

Galetti is reporting: "Ederson: personal terms agreed days ago (EXCL details: 4-y contract, salary set at €12,5m/season). Now talks are underway with Man City to lower the price.

"Allison: contacts ongoing, but - to date - he's oriented to stay at LFC."

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeagueEdersonAllisonManchester CityAl NassrPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Al Nassr table Man City keeper Ederson stunning contract offer
Al Nassr launch bid for Man City keeper Ederson
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Saudi go for De Gea, Partey; Zlat chooses Morata for AC Milan; Man Utd crank up transfer decisions