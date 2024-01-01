Man City keeper Ederson AGREES Al Nassr contract

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is edging closer to a move to Al Nassr.

Tribalfootball.com's transfer expert Rudy Galetti is reporting Ederson has agreed personal terms with the Saudi Pro League club.

Al Nassr and City now must find an agreement over a fee for the Brazil international.

Galetti is reporting: "Ederson: personal terms agreed days ago (EXCL details: 4-y contract, salary set at €12,5m/season). Now talks are underway with Man City to lower the price.

"Allison: contacts ongoing, but - to date - he's oriented to stay at LFC."