Man City, Barcelona target Kimmich offers Bayern Munich hope

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich remains coy over his plans for the coming weeks.

Kimmich is inside the final year of his current contract and yet to discuss fresh terms. He has been linked with the likes of Barcelona, ​​Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain .

"It is always possible to have sensible discussions. All doors are open," he said according to Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg.

"I like it here in general. All my children were born here, we have built a home here. The past season was of course not particularly successful, it is not my or FC Bayern's standard. I am very excited for the new season and we have great ambitions together."