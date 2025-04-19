Man City bag two late goals at Everton to break into the top four

Manchester City’s last-ever visit to Goodison Park certainly won’t be one that lives long in the memory, but they did manage to snatch a 2-0 win against Everton, stretching their unbeaten H2H run to 16 matches.

Confirmation that the Premier League will be in receipt of five UEFA Champions League places next season serves as a huge boost to Manchester City.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pep Guardiola’s beleaguered title holders sat fifth prior to kick-off but had a golden opportunity to heap pressure on their rivals here as they took to the field before anyone else.

They made a solid start to doing so in what was their last-ever visit to Goodison Park, with Matheus Nunes forcing Jordan Pickford into a smart stop when his stinging 25-yard drive needed beating away to safety.

For City’s wealth of possession in the opening half-hour, the best opening of the game fell the way of Everton.

It was unsurprising to note that it came from a corner, with James Tarkowski heading James Garner’s delivery against the post with stand-in City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega rooted to the spot.

The best chance of the half fell the way of City though, who created a golden opportunity.

Nunes was again involved, as his cut-back fell kindly to the on-rushing De Bruyne, but his curling left-footed effort, which was destined to nestle in the bottom corner, was heroically deflected out by a corner by the head of Jake O’Brien.

Everton’s defenders were at the heart of the action today, and it was Jarrad Branthwaite who ought to have broken the deadlock after HT, but his header from close range was saved by the outstretched arm of Ortega.

Abdoulaye Doucouré was the next Toffee to come close to breaking the deadlock, but he too was denied by Ortega on the hour mark, as the game looked to be heading towards stalemate, which was hugely detrimental to City’s top-five push.

Perhaps acutely aware of that, they did ramp the pressure up 20 minutes from time and at least tested Pickford when Savinho’s strike from the edge of the area forced him into action.

It was the Everton stopper doing most of the work in the latter stages, producing another fine stop in the final 10 minutes to deny Omar Marmoush one-on-one after Michael Keane’s defensive mix-up.

But his resistance was eventually broken five minutes from time when Nico O’Reilly stole a march at the near post to turn home Nunes’ delivery.

A nervy ending looked likely to ensure, but Mateo Kovačić arrowed home from the edge of the area in stoppage time to secure City three huge points which provisionally moved them four points inside the top five.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Nico O’Reilly (Manchester City)

Key stats from the match Opta by StatsPerform

Catch up on the match here.