Kovacic: Foden the player I enjoy playing with most at Man City

Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic is convinced Phil Foden can take his game to anther level.

Foden, by his own admission, has been flat this season as City have also struggled.

Kovacic told City's official podcast: "He's top. He's the player I like to play with the most. We have that connection and, in the half-spaces, I've never seen a better player in my career.

"I've played with a lot of players and that's the most difficult position: moving between the lines, having the ability to receive the ball wherever it comes and turn in the right way, it's not easy.

"I've played in that position and I hate it, because you have to wait for the right moment to move in the right way, and he does it in an incredible way. He's a special talent and he's proving it."