Bernardo ready to leave Man City

Paul Vegas
Bernardo Silva is ready to leave Manchester City at the end of the season.

With a year to run on his City deal, Sport says Bernardo plans to make a transfer request.

The Portugal international expects to be granted a move away and potentially a free transfer given his service to the club.

Watching developments are Barcelona, where sports director Deco recently met with agent Jorge Mendes about the veteran midfielder.

And Bernardo also is willing to take a major cut on his City wages to clinch a move to the Catalans. However, Deco isn't yet convinced given the options they currently have in midfield and their focus on the younger end of the transfer market.

