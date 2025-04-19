Man Utd add Porto keeper Costa on shopping list
Manchester United are interested in Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa.
Record says United are closely monitoring the Porto goalkeeper with a view to making a move for the Portugal international this summer.
Andre Onana's situation at the Red Devils has come under a cloud, with his mistakes under increasing scrutiny.
Costa, for his part, has a release clause of at least €64m in his contract, which runs until 2027.
The young shot-stopper is also on the radar of Manchester City.