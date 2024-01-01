Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Sporting and Real Oviedo: The historic Segunda Division derby powered in Mexico
IT'S DONE: Juventus midfielder Pogba lodges appeal with CAS
Klopp criticises Man Utd boss Ten Hag's decision to send Sancho out on loan
Why Salah will accept new Liverpool contract after Slot's promising start

Man City attacker Grealish happy to "bounce back" with England goal

Man City attacker Grealish happy to "bounce back" with England goal
Man City attacker Grealish happy to "bounce back" with England goal
Man City attacker Grealish happy to "bounce back" with England goalAction Plus
Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish was happy scoring in England's Nations League win against the Republic of Ireland.

Grealish admits last summer was the worst of his career after being omitted from England's Euros squad.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, “(The game meant) everything. Then at the end going to the fans and hearing them sing my name and stuff.

“Everyone will say the exact same thing, there’s no better feeling than playing for England, especially in games like this when you know the whole nation is going to be watching.

“Over the summer, I’ve said it before in another interview, honestly it was probably one of the worst summers of my life because you can’t not see everything that’s happening in front of you.

“It was difficult but it’s given me more resolve to bounce back.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueGrealish JackManchester City
Related Articles
Man City boss Guardiola admits Grealish injury doubt
England caretaker coach Carsley confident Rice, Grealish can handle Ireland atmos
Man City boss Guardiola unhappy with Grealish on bench