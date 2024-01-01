Man City attacker Grealish happy to "bounce back" with England goal

Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish was happy scoring in England's Nations League win against the Republic of Ireland.

Grealish admits last summer was the worst of his career after being omitted from England's Euros squad.

He said, “(The game meant) everything. Then at the end going to the fans and hearing them sing my name and stuff.

“Everyone will say the exact same thing, there’s no better feeling than playing for England, especially in games like this when you know the whole nation is going to be watching.

“Over the summer, I’ve said it before in another interview, honestly it was probably one of the worst summers of my life because you can’t not see everything that’s happening in front of you.

“It was difficult but it’s given me more resolve to bounce back.”