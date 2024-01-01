England caretaker coach Carsley confident Rice, Grealish can handle Ireland atmos

England caretaker coach Lee Carsley says Declan Rice and Jack Grealish can handle the atmosphere in Dublin.

Both Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice and Manchester City's Jack Grealish turned down the Republic of Ireland as young players.

Asked if he had concerns for either player, Carsley replied: "No, not all.

"We spoke - not only (to) Jack and Declan, to the whole squad - we spoke about the atmosphere we expect it to be.

"Exciting, passionate, loud, but it'll be no different to what the players are used to in Premier League games or high level games. I think they'll be ready for whatever comes out."

On what reception he expects, the former Republic of Ireland international said: "I'm not sure, to be honest. Probably the same.

"But if the reception that we had off the kids outside (the hotel) was anything to go by it will be very positive."