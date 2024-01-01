Man City boss Guardiola admits Grealish injury doubt

Tribal Football
Manchester City ace Jack Grealish is an injury doubt for the opening weekend of the Premier League.

The winger did not have the best end to last season, as he missed out on a Euro 2024 spot with England.

Grealish was hoping to start the season off on the right front, but was injured in training ahead of the Community Shield on Sunday.

“Discomfort for two days but especially on Friday, his feeling wasn’t good,” manager Pep Guardiola said about Grealish.

“I don’t think it’s a big issue but we didn’t want to take a risk. It’s a blow, he had rhythm and was aggressive.

“Maybe against Chelsea he will be ready or I’m pretty sure against Ipswich Town. If he’d got injured now it could be three weeks or a month out.”

