Man City boss Guardiola unhappy with Grealish on bench

Jack Grealish upset Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola during victory over Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Grealish was a second-half substitute for the 4-1 win.

The Manchester Evening News says Guardiola was unhappy with the midfielder not being ready to enter the pitch when deciding on a change.

City's manager had expected Grealish to have warmed up himself ahead of entering the pitch and was noticeably frustrated having to prompt the England international to get ready to come on.

Guardiola had a word with Grealish before bringing him on, showing his displeasure with the player's lack of readiness.

Along with Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan was also sent on to a hero's welcome back in his first appearance since re-signing for City from Barcelona.