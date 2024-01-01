Guardiola praisesd Bobb after standout performance against Celtic

Guardiola praises Bobb after standout performance against Celtic

Oscar Bobb was involved in all 3 goals in Manchester City's opening friendly against Celtic as manager Pep Guardiola heaped praise on to the young forward.

At just 21 years old Bobb was the star of the match as City lost 4-3 to the Scottish champions at the Kenan Memorial Stadium.

Advertisement Advertisement

Guardiola has spoken highly of the youngster and suggests this year could be his break out season.

“Yes of course,” Guardiola said when asked if he was pleased with Bobb’s progress so far.

“Sometimes he’s a bit shy but when he plays without fear he has incredible potential.

“He connected well, and Nico (O’Reilly) played well too.

“You come here, and they were tough opponents. All of them will be, AC Milan, Barcelona, Chelsea, they have top players.

“It’s steps, and it’s good to see the loan players, how they come back and behave and also the rhythm for the senior ones. Many things were good.”

Bobb has been incredible at City for some years now and if he is not able to push through into the first team this season then a loan move could be on the cards for the Norwegian.