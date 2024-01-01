Guardiola invites new contract offer from Man City - but with qualifier

Tribal Football
Pep Guardiola says he wants to stay with Manchester City.

However, the Catalan also admits he doesn't see himself as City manager for the long-term.

Guardiola is now nine years into his stay with City and he told the Athletic: "I would like to stay.

"I want to be sure that it is the right decision, not just for me but for the club. The right decision for the players. I'm pretty sure I won't stay for another eight years because I think it's a good thing to refresh the players and the coaches. 

"At the same time, we were successful, still winning the Premier League, still reaching the final stages and when we were defeated in the big tournaments, the Champions League, the way we were beaten... This is the my feeling at the moment."

