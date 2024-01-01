Tribal Football
Man City and Barcelona set to fight over RB Leipzig star

Manchester City are ready to do battle with Barcelona for a transfer target.

The Citizens are pushing to rival the Catalan giants for Dani Olmo's signature this summer.

Per Foot Mercato, the RB Leipzig star is likely to leave after impressing at Euro 2024.

Olmo was a key part of the Spain team that won the tournament, beating England in the final.

Barca are still the favorites for his signature, but they do have some financial issues.

They must sell before they can buy, as they need to raise the £50 million Leipzig are seeking for Olmo

