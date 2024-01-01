Man City agree Gundogan transfer with Barcelona

Manchester City have agreed to re sign midfield star Ilkay Gundogan after losing him to Barcelona last year.

Gundogan has agreed an exit plan with Barcelona as both parties are happy with the move to Man City which frees up funds for the Spanish side and gives the English side another option in midfield.

City pounced the opportunity to sign the German star who led the side to the treble last year. He signs on a one-year deal with the option of a 12-month extension.

Manager Pep Guardiola was keen on the reunion after not wanting to lose him last year, the midfielder has made over 300 appearances for the club and has won won 14 trophies including five Premier League titles and one Champions League.

The midfielder bring a plethora of experience that could help City to glory once again as they look to defend their Premier League title.