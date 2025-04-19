Man City ace Foden key to move for Forest star Gibbs-White

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is a key influence on their pursuit of Nottingham Forest ace Morgan Gibbs-White.

The Daily Mail says City are leading the race for Gibbs-White, who is weighing up his future at the City Ground.

Despite their potential Champions League qualification for next seeason, the midfielder could be tempted away by City this summer.

And key to the deal could be Foden, who is close to Gibbs-White. The latter is the godfather to one of Foden's children. The pair won together the U17 World Cup with England.

Gibbs-White's deal with Forest runs to 2027.