Tribal Football
Most Read
Portugal chiefs make contact with Fenerbahce coach Mourinho
Van der Vaart on Real Madrid defender Rudiger: A bit of an idiot!
RB Leipzig reveal Banjamin Sesko asking price amid Premier League interest
Amroim handed huge boost as two stars avoid suspension ahead of Athletic Bilbao clash

Man City ace Foden key to move for Forest star Gibbs-White

Paul Vegas
Man City ace Foden key to move for Forest star Gibbs-White
Man City ace Foden key to move for Forest star Gibbs-WhiteAction Plus
Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is a key influence on their pursuit of Nottingham Forest ace Morgan Gibbs-White.

The Daily Mail says City are leading the race for Gibbs-White, who is weighing up his future at the City Ground.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Despite their potential Champions League qualification for next seeason, the midfielder could be tempted away by City this summer.

And key to the deal could be Foden, who is close to Gibbs-White. The latter is the godfather to one of Foden's children. The pair won together the U17 World Cup with England.

Gibbs-White's deal with Forest runs to 2027.

Mentions
Premier LeagueGibbs-White MorganFoden PhilManchester CityNottinghamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City in pole position to secure Morgan Gibbs-White signing
Forest learn price for Juventus defender who is open to a move away this summer
Forest see Brentford's Wissa as the perfect striker ahead of the summer transfer window