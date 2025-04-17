Forest learn price for Juventus defender who is open to a move away this summer

Nottingham Forest have revived their interest in Juventus defender Federico Gatti whose price has now been revealed.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport. Talks between the player and Juventus are said to be at “an advanced stage” and there is a “basic agreement” in place to keep him at the club until 2030. However, a summer sale has not been ruled out and the outlet stresses that every player has a price - “even Gatti”.

Advertisement Advertisement

Reports suggest that the Premier League side have had at least two bids rejected in the past for the defender who is currently sidelined with injury but is expected to return to action next month. Forest are set to secure a Champions League spot for next season and will be going in search of new players to bolster their squads ahead of what will be a busy footballing calendar.

A price tag of €25-30 million (£21-25m) is said to have been placed on Gatti’s head according to Nottinghamshire Live which is a reasonable price in the modern market. Newcastle United appear to be shopping at the same market however, as reports grow that the Magpies will make a bid for Gatti who has has 103 appearances to his name for the Turin-based giants.

Forest will have to move quickly to secure his signature, especially if Newcastle secure European football this season. This season, defenders Murillo and Nikola Milenkovic have made an excellent central defensive partnership but with European football comes rotation and Gatti may be the defender they need to help them compete on all fronts.