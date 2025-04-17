Forest see Brentford's Wissa as the perfect striker ahead of the summer transfer window

Brentford's Yoane Wissa is a top target for Nottingham Forest who are in need of a striker heading into the summer transfer window.

With just 12 months left on his contract this summer, speculation over Wissa's future continues to grow. The Reds had their eye on the Bees' forward during the winter window and had their bid of around £18-22M plus add ons which is very low for the modern market, outright rejected.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 28-year-old has 16 goals and 2 assists in just 33 appearances this season under manager Thomas Frank, making him the Premier League’s sixth-highest scorer. Wissa will have one year remaining on his Brentford contract come June but the club have the option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

With top striker Chris Wood turning 34 in December, Forest will have to act fast to bring in some fresh talent up front ahead of the new season. Frank, however, shrugged off any transfer interest earlier this season in what could be a difficult deal for Forest, especially considering Brentford may lose Bryan Mbeumo in the coming months.

“There is a lot of rumours. For me, again he is a Brentford player and in my opinion Wissa is not for sale. He has been our leading number nine and done fantastic, so I cannot see why we should sell him."

In an interview with Canal+ Sport Africa, Wissa admitted that he had seen the transfer rumours and was asked about Forest’s interest and whether a possible transfer was in progress.

“There is an interest, there is an interest. Possible transfers in progress, I cannot say. But it’s true that there has been interest since this summer. They are having a very good season and I too am continuing my momentum. It's true that for the moment I'm focused on Brentford but we'll see what happens.”