Man City in pole position to secure Morgan Gibbs-White signing

Alex Roberts
Man City are reportedly leading the race to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White as they search for a long-term successor to Kevin de Bruyne.

De Bruyne is set to depart Man City at the end of the season once his contract expires and will leave a huge void that Pep Guardiola will need to fill.

Nottingham Forest’s inform attacking midfielder is one name that has been mentioned as a potential replacement, alongside Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz.

According The Daily Mail, City have a genuine interest in the England international but will face competition from Premier League rivals to secure his signature.

Liverpool and Man United are also interested in the Nottingham Forest man, who would likely cost a considerable fee.

