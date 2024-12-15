Man City ace De Bruyne: This isn't time for excuses

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne says now is not the time for excuses.

City meet Manchester United later on Sunday having recorded just one win in the past ten games.

De Bruyne reflected: "We need to accept the situation and recognise that everything is not going as we would like, but we should not seek excuses.

"We need to work hard, do our job and hope for improvement. We must find a solution. Of course, it’s unpleasant to find yourself in this position.

"We want to do more and are making efforts for this."

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueDe Bruyne KevinManchester City
