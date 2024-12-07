Tribal Football
Most Read
IT'S OFF: Everton announce derby against Liverpool "postponed"
Vieira wary facing Torino despite bright Genoa start
Real Madrid make new loan decision for Endrick
Man Utd boss Amorim: Ugarte needs more time; Fermandes tired

Man City boss Guardiola: De Bruyne? I'm not involved...

Paul Vegas
Man City boss Guardiola: De Bruyne? I'm not involved...
Man City boss Guardiola: De Bruyne? I'm not involved...Action Plus
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits he's not involved in Kevin de Bruyne's new contract talks.

The Belgian veteran's current deal expires in June.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Guardiola said on Friday: "Kevin De Bruyne leaving in June? I don't know. I am not involved in it.

"I would like him to be 23 years old and that he signed a ten-year contract. That's what I would like. But we'll see…"

Now 33, De Bruyne has San Diego FC and Inter Miami of the MLS as well as Saudi Pro League giants Al Nassr and Al-Ittihad among interested clubs.

Mentions
Premier LeagueDe Bruyne KevinManchester CityInter MiamiAl IttihadAl NassrSaudi Professional LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City in De Bruyne talks about moving within CFG network
Salah the dream signing for Saudi Pro League as Liverpool contract winds down
De Bruyne on contract situation at Man City: If no talks come...