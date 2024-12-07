Man City boss Guardiola: De Bruyne? I'm not involved...

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits he's not involved in Kevin de Bruyne's new contract talks.

The Belgian veteran's current deal expires in June.

Guardiola said on Friday: "Kevin De Bruyne leaving in June? I don't know. I am not involved in it.

"I would like him to be 23 years old and that he signed a ten-year contract. That's what I would like. But we'll see…"

Now 33, De Bruyne has San Diego FC and Inter Miami of the MLS as well as Saudi Pro League giants Al Nassr and Al-Ittihad among interested clubs.