Man City ace De Bruyne "has asked to skip" Belgium camp

De Bruyne "has asked to skip" Belgium camp as he recovers from thigh injury

Belgium captain Kevin de Bruyne has opted out of their upcoming games against Italy and France as he nurses a thigh problem that has kept him out of action.

The Manchester City playmaker is looking to manage his playing time after a packed football schedule that has left many players fatigued and others injured like himself.

The 33-year-old has missed City's past four fixtures after he picked up a thigh injury in September's 0-0 draw against Inter Milan in the Champions League and now Belgium boss Domenico Tedesco says that he will get an extra few weeks off as he asks to miss international duty.

"I had a long phone conversation with Kevin.” said Tedesco.

"He has asked to skip this camp and also November, to be able to take care of his body.

"The schedule has become even busier due to the World Cup for clubs. That is why he is not there now and in November. But when it really counts - the World Cup - he will be there."

His City teammate Rodri spoke out about a potential players strike after concerns over player welfare and as more and more top players like De Bruyne succumb to injuries the closer the strike will get.