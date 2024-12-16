Man City boss Guardiola: The players are too anxious

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola stated that his players are too anxious on the pitch.

The Spaniard was asked about the team’s mentality after they lost 2-1 to Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.

City were 1-0 up going into the latter stages, but conceded two late goals to conspire to lose.

“Football, like all of life, is emotion and how you feel,” the City boss said post-game.

“Now we are more anxious with the ball and without the ball.

“The worst thing as a defender and striker in the boxes is when you are anxious. You have to have this composure and calm that nothing wrong is going to happen and you are calm when making decisions.

“Momentum and confidence and our standards are high. Myself and the players do it. All the things we have done is because we have solved it.

“I said many times to relax. If you are in the box, always you have tempo and time, now we are not doing that.”

