Man City ace Bernardo: Quenda my replacement...?

Manchester City ace Bernardo Silva admits he's already been impressed by new Portugal call-up Geovany Quenda.

Bernardo can see the Sporting CP youngster eventually replacing him with Portugal.

He said, "I see them (the new selections) well. It's always nice to welcome new players who bring energy. Perhaps the impact of the meeting with Cristiano (Ronaldo) is always greater than with any other player, it makes them feel more embarrassed with him. That's normal. I remember that when I arrived in the national team I also looked at my idols and who I dreamed of playing with.

"The first days are always days of great joy, with a smile on your face because a dream comes true. I don't like to highlight players, but I think it's impressive that we have a 17-year-old player like Geovany Quenda. We realise the quality and talent of Quenda.

"Quenda? He plays in a role that I can occupy on the pitch. He will probably steal my place (laughs). He is part of the national teams. New players arrive. Generations change. I didn't know it when I was 17. I didn't even play in Benfica's youth teams. Seeing him at 17, representing Sporting and the national team, is because he deserves it and has the standards to be here.

"Bruno Lage at Benfica? It's about the team, it's not the time to talk about it."